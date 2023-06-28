Exchange Listed Funds Trust - QRAFT AI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Exchange Listed Funds Trust - QRAFT AI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF said on June 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=190).

The current dividend yield is 2.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Listed Funds Trust - QRAFT AI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMOM is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.44% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOM by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 57.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOM by 70.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 1,680.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOM by 95.29% over the last quarter.

