Exchange Listed Funds Trust - High Yield ETF (HYLD) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Exchange Listed Funds Trust - High Yield ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.18%, the lowest has been 5.99%, and the highest has been 9.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Listed Funds Trust - High Yield ETF. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLD is 0.08%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 404K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLD is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signature Securities Group holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYLD by 102,636.60% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLD by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 33K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 24.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLD by 88.61% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 30.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYLD by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Summit Financial holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLD by 1.31% over the last quarter.

