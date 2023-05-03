Exchange Is Now Available On Demand

There was nothing quite like being present for Exchange 2023, but those who missed the biggest event of the year in the world of asset management have an opportunity to see of the groundbreaking content that took center stage in the Exchange experience. Some of the sessions from Exchange are now available on demand.

An Array of Incredible, Pertinent Content On Demand

For the experience of networking and being present at the conference, Exchange 2024 registration is just around the corner, but in the meantime, the panels and sessions from Exchange 2023 continue to resonate.

Dave Nadig’s Future of Finance panel continues to inspire important conversations, while Dr. David Kelly’s session on the 2023 outlook is more relevant than ever. Meanwhile, Samantha Russell and Lara Crigger delivered a masterclass on content marketing in under 20 minutes.

These exceptional panels -- and many others -- can now be accessed on demand.

An Opportunity to Level Up

With a debt ceiling crisis looming and continued headwinds all over the market, the financial advisors who succeed will be the ones who are seeking out the wisdom, insight, and expertise of the brightest minds in the field. That insight is now available to financial advisors online.

Though it cannot replicate the experience of being in the room, advisors now have access to critical insights from experts like Shaping Wealth’s Brian Portnoy and Dr. Preston Cherry.

