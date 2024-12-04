Exchange Income price target raised to C$69 from C$66 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Scott Fromson raised the firm’s price target on Exchange Income (EIFZF) to C$69 from C$66 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
