Exchange Income (EIFZF) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Exchange Income said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.63%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Income. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIFZF is 0.06%, an increase of 79.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.37% to 821K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exchange Income is 49.11. The forecasts range from a low of 44.83 to a high of $52.93. The average price target represents an increase of 48.74% from its latest reported closing price of 33.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exchange Income is 2,057MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 252K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 22.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 12.65% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIFZF by 5.32% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.