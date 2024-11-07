News & Insights

Exchange Income Corporation Reports Record Q3 Results

November 07, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has released an update.

Exchange Income Corporation reported record-breaking third-quarter results with significant growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. The company’s diversified business model in aerospace, aviation, and manufacturing segments contributed to these achievements. Notably, it secured new contracts and expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions.

