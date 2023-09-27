Exchange 2024 Primed to Be Most Important Financial Advisor Conference in 2024 

February is fast approaching. Exchange returns soon, with the financial services community positioning to return to the Fontainebleau in Miami February 11-14. Last year, Exchange solidified itself as the most valuable advisor-centric event in the country, uniting advisors with thought leaders and experts in financial services, fintech, and economics. Exchange 2024 looks to be the boldest yet.

Unmissable Content

Advisors seeking to grow their practice can’t afford to miss Exchange. The experts and industry leaders will be sharing their insights and innovative strategies. You will have the opportunity to grow your knowledge base and witness the groundbreaking content that has become a staple of the conference.

Additionally, CE credits will be available. Marguerita Cheng, CFP, RICP, and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth is returning to teach her popular ethics course. As such, advisors will have the opportunity to earn this hard-to-find credit.

Exchange 2024 will focus on practice management, centering it as a core component of many panels. As an advisor, you’ll have the opportunity to learn from your colleagues and gain key insights into what it takes to grow your practice in today’s complicated environment.

There will be powerful content useful for any advisor looking for an edge.

Grow Your Network, Grow Your Practice at Exchange 2024

In 2023, nearly 2,000 attendees came to Florida, joined by top industry thought leaders, issuers, and a host of financial professionals. There is no better opportunity to meet your peers and build the important connections that will be crucial to growing your practice and your career.

After a rocky 2022 and an unusual 2023, advisors are facing new obstacles. Nobody understands the challenges advisors face better than advisors themselves. Connect with peers who have the solutions to your problems. Meet the collaborators and partners who will be critical to your next big move. Exchange continues to be the venue for ideas and opportunities to be shared!

Diving Into Strategies to Grow Your Portfolios

The leading experts, top strategists, and biggest ETF issuers will be at Exchange to help you build the portfolios your clients crave.

Previous keynote speakers included the legendary Cathie Wood, Jeffrey Gundlach, Dr. David Kelly, and geopolitical mastermind Ian Bremmer. Dave Nadig’s Future of Finance panel from 2023 continues to resonate, while Vance Barse’s practice management insights continue to help numerous advisors build better practices.

The lineup for Exchange 2024 will continue the tradition of excellence that been Exchange’s hallmark. There will be some returning voices as well as many new and exciting ones being announced soon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to stand apart from the crowd. Exchange is your best opportunity to build your blueprint for growth and level up your practice. Register for Exchange 2024 here.

We look forward to seeing you in Florida in February!

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.