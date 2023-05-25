EXCERPTS-South African central bank governor's comments on rate decision

PRETORIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Below are some quotes from South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at a media conference on Thursday to announce the central bank's interest rate decision.

INFLATION

"Local food price inflation is revised up again, in part due to the lagged impact of the weaker exchange rate and despite global food prices falling in dollar terms. Food price inflation is now expected to be 10.8% in 2023 (up from 9.9%) and 5.0% in 2024 (up from 4.5%)."

"Our forecast for core inflation is revised up to 5.3% in 2023 (previously 5.1%), 5.0% (from 4.8%) and 4.6% (from 4.5%) in 2024 and 2025, respectively."

"With core goods and food higher in the near term, headline inflation for 2023 is revised up to 6.2% (from 6.0%). Headline inflation for 2024 also increases to 5.1%, before moderating to 4.5% in 2025 on the back of easing food and fuel inflation."

"Risks to the inflation outlook are assessed to the upside."

"Electricity prices and other administered prices continue to present clear short and medium-term risks. Domestic food price inflation continues to be elevated, and the risk of drier weather conditions in coming months has increased."

"Load-shedding may additionally have broader price effects on the cost of doing business and the cost of living, in particular as diesel consumption increases."

ECONOMIC GROWTH

"For 2023, the Bank's forecast for GDP growth is slightly higher than in March, at 0.3%."

"Energy and logistical constraints remain binding on South Africa's growth outlook, limiting economic activity and increase costs. We estimate loadshedding alone to deduct 2 percentage points from growth this year."

"Our GDP growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 is unchanged from the previous meeting, at 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively."

"Economic growth has been volatile for some time and prospects for growth remain uncertain. An improvement in logistics and a sustained reduction in load-shedding, or increased energy supply from alternative sources, would significantly raise growth."

"At present, we assess the risks to the medium-term domestic growth outlook to be balanced."

(Compiled by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

