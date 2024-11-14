Excelsior Mining’s Gunnison Project Boosts U.S. Copper Market

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining’s Gunnison Project in Arizona is set to become a major player in the U.S. copper market, with a substantial after-tax net present value of $1.3 billion and an internal rate of return of 20.9%. The project promises significant benefits for the local economy, with over 650 jobs and $840 million in taxes, while offering environmental advantages such as reduced water and energy consumption.

