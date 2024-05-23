News & Insights

Excelsior Mining Advances with Nuton’s Copper Tech

May 23, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining Corp. has received a $5 million payment from Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, as they advance to Stage 2 of their agreement to implement Nuton’s innovative copper heap leaching technology at the Johnson Camp mine. This move could potentially extend the mine’s life by processing lower grade deposits economically and with environmental benefits. Excelsior will remain the operator, with Nuton funding all associated costs, and commercial copper production is anticipated to begin in 2025.

