Excelsior Energy sells solar assets from inaugural fund to BlackRock

March 12, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Renewable energy investor Excelsior Energy Capital said on Tuesday it has sold a portfolio of solar assets from its Fund I portfolio to BlackRock's BLK.N Evergreen Infrastructure Partners Fund.

The portfolio consists of 38 solar energy and solar plus storage projects, the company said, adding that it has divested its entire stake as part of the deal. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Excelsior said the project portfolio consists of operational solar and battery storage distributed generation projects with a total capacity of 89 megawatts (MWDC).

The fund, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund I LP, was launched seven years ago and had invested in solar, wind, and battery storage projects across ten states in the United States.

Last month, BlackRock had committed over $200 million to Enviria, a German commercial and industrial solar startup, to boost the asset management giant's renewable energy investments.

