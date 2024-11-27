News & Insights

Excelsior Capital Limited Previews 2024 AGM and Financial Forecasts

November 27, 2024 — 08:49 pm EST

Excelsior Capital Limited (AU:ECL) has released an update.

Excelsior Capital Limited has announced details for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing that the financial forecasts shared are not investment recommendations and may differ from actual results due to uncertainties. Investors are advised to consider their own financial situations and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

