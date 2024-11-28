News & Insights

Excelsior Capital AGM: Director Re-elected, Reports Mixed

Excelsior Capital Limited (AU:ECL) has released an update.

Excelsior Capital Limited, a listed investment company, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The re-election of Mr. Danny Herceg as a director was approved, while the remuneration report was not carried. A proposed conditional spill resolution was withdrawn and not put to the meeting.

