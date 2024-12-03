Excellon Resources Secures Funding for Peruvian Mine Acquisition

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) has released an update.

Excellon Resources has successfully closed a financing round of approximately C$3.79 million to support its acquisition of the Mallay Silver Mine and Tres Cerros Gold-Silver Exploration Project in Peru. This acquisition positions Excellon for a return to silver production and offers significant exploration opportunities. The company aims to unlock long-term value for shareholders with this strategic move.

