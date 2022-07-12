Markets

Excellon Resources Names Shawn Howarth President & CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO, EXN) announced the appointment of Shawn Howarth to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 28, 2022. Most recently, he was Vice President, Corporate Development of Harte Gold Corp. Howarth will be appointed to the Board following the Annual General & Special Meeting.

André Fortier, Chair of the Board, stated: "As part of a renewed perspective on corporate strategy as we wind-down operations at Platosa, we are establishing new leadership to position the company for its next phase of growth. Shawn will support this mandate."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular