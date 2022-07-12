Excellon Resources Names Shawn Howarth President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO, EXN) announced the appointment of Shawn Howarth to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 28, 2022. Most recently, he was Vice President, Corporate Development of Harte Gold Corp. Howarth will be appointed to the Board following the Annual General & Special Meeting.

André Fortier, Chair of the Board, stated: "As part of a renewed perspective on corporate strategy as we wind-down operations at Platosa, we are establishing new leadership to position the company for its next phase of growth. Shawn will support this mandate."

