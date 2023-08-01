Excellon Resources (EXNRF) Price Target Decreased by 5.39% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for Excellon Resources (OTCM:EXNRF) has been revised to 0.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 0.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.73 to a high of 0.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 824.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excellon Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXNRF is 0.04%, a decrease of 41.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.23% to 958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 39.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXNRF by 41.11% over the last quarter.

