Excellon Resources to Acquire and Restart Mallay Mine

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) has released an update.

Excellon Resources is set to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru, aiming to revitalize its status as a silver producer. The transaction involves a combination of cash and shares, with plans to restart the mine and explore additional mineral resources. Excellon is leveraging its experienced team to capitalize on the significant infrastructure and historical investment already in place.

For further insights into TSE:EXN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.