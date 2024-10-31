News & Insights

Excellon Resources to Acquire and Restart Mallay Mine

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) has released an update.

Excellon Resources is set to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru, aiming to revitalize its status as a silver producer. The transaction involves a combination of cash and shares, with plans to restart the mine and explore additional mineral resources. Excellon is leveraging its experienced team to capitalize on the significant infrastructure and historical investment already in place.

