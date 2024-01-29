News & Insights

Excelerate Signs 15-year Deal With QatarEnergy To Buy Up To 1 Mln Tons Of LNG/year

January 29, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE), an LNG company, and QatarEnergy, on Monday announced the execution of a 15-year liquefied natural gas or LNG Sales and Purchase agreement or SPA.

Under the deal, Excelerate has agreed to purchase up to 1 million tons per annum or MTPA of LNG from QatarEnergy on a delivered ex-ship basis in Bangladesh for 15 years, beginning January 2026.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027, and 1.0 MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

