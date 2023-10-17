News & Insights

Markets
EE

Excelerate Signs 10-year Deal With Pterobas To Charter FSRU Unit Sequoia

October 17, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE), natural gas distributer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a 10-year contract with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) or Pterobas, Brazilian petroleum major, to charter the floating storage and regasification unit FSRU Sequoia.

According to the deal, which will commence on January 1, 2024, Excelerate will continue to deploy the Sequoia to provide regasification services in Brazil, primarily at the Bahia Regasification Terminal or TR-BA in Salvador, Bahia.

Steven Kobos, CEO of Excelerate, said: "Deploying the Sequoia for 10 more years will position Excelerate well to support Brazil's efforts to strengthen its energy security. We have been a reliable partner to Petrobras for more than a decade..."

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras's LNG import terminals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EE
PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.