Excelerate Signs 10-year Deal With Pterobas To Charter FSRU Unit Sequoia

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE), natural gas distributer, said on Tuesday that it has signed a 10-year contract with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) or Pterobas, Brazilian petroleum major, to charter the floating storage and regasification unit FSRU Sequoia.

According to the deal, which will commence on January 1, 2024, Excelerate will continue to deploy the Sequoia to provide regasification services in Brazil, primarily at the Bahia Regasification Terminal or TR-BA in Salvador, Bahia.

Steven Kobos, CEO of Excelerate, said: "Deploying the Sequoia for 10 more years will position Excelerate well to support Brazil's efforts to strengthen its energy security. We have been a reliable partner to Petrobras for more than a decade..."

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras's LNG import terminals.

