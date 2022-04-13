US Markets

Excelerate Energy soars in first big U.S. market debut since Ukraine invasion

Mehnaz Yasmin
April 13 (Reuters) - Excelerate Energy Inc EE.N jumped 17.5% in its market debut on Wednesday, riding on investor demand for companies with exposure to liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ending a lull in U.S. capital markets since the invasion.

The company, a provider of floating LNG terminals owned by energy tycoon George Kaiser, hit a peak valuation of nearly $3 billion in the session.

Even as natural gas' status as a "cleaner" source of energy continues to be debated, global demand for the fuel has surged over concerns that Russia could cut off gas supplies to Europe.

The company's listing tests a rocky U.S. equity capital market, where jitters around the Ukraine crisis have forced a number of potential issuers to cancel or postpone their offerings.

Excelerate's is the first LNG-related IPO in the United States since 2019 and suggests a reversal in fortunes for companies in the fossil fuels business.

The company sold 16 million shares of its Class A common stock priced at $24 apiece, at the top end of the range.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters of Excelerate's offering.

