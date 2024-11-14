Excelerate Energy price target raised to $25 from $23 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Excelerate Energy (EE) to $25 from $23 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. After having hosted Excelerate’s CFO Dana Armstrong and VP of IR & ESG Craig Hicks for investor meetings, the firm raised its price target after discussing the company’s Q3 beat and EBITDA guidance raise as well as updates on its growing vessel fleet. However, after a strong 2024, the firm believes further execution on growth is needed for the stock to outperform peers from here, the analyst added.

