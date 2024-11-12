Excelerate Energy price target raised to $22 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Excelerate Energy (EE) to $22 from $19 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following a Q3 beat. The firm notes Excelerate Energy raised its 2024 EBITDA guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.