Excelerate Energy price target raised to $22 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Excelerate Energy (EE) to $22 from $19 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following a Q3 beat. The firm notes Excelerate Energy raised its 2024 EBITDA guidance.
