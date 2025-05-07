Excelerate Energy, Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.39 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $6.32 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Excelerate Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.63 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 57.5% to $315.09 million from $200.11 million last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.39 Mln. vs. $6.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $315.09 Mln vs. $200.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.