Excelerate Energy, Inc. Profit Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) revealed earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.88 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $30.41 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.5% to $851.44 million from $1.158 billion last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

