Excelerate Energy And PV Gas Partner To Secure U.S. LNG Supply For Vietnam

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy (EE) and Petrovietnam Gas largely known as PV Gas have signed a Memorandum of Understanding - MoU to establish a reliable LNG supply chain from the U.S. to Vietnam by 2026.

The partnership aims to evaluate PV Gas' LNG requirements and create a joint strategic framework for sourcing and distribution.

Excelerate's Executive VP, Oliver Simpson, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Vietnam's energy needs while expanding the U.S. LNG market.

The collaboration leverages both companies' expertise to ensure affordable, stable, and sustainable energy solutions for Vietnam's growing demand.

Friday, EE closed at $28.33 on the NYSE, with no movement during regular trading or after-hours sessions.

