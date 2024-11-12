ExaWizards Inc. Sees Sales Surge Amidst Losses

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. reported a 35.7% increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025, despite continuing to post losses with an operating loss of ¥245 million. The company’s financial outlook for the full year forecasts a 20% increase in net sales, aiming for an operating profit of ¥200 million. Investors might find interest in the company’s improving sales figures and optimistic full-year profit projections.

For further insights into JP:4259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.