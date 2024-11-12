News & Insights

Stocks

ExaWizards Inc. Sees Sales Surge Amidst Losses

November 12, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. reported a 35.7% increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025, despite continuing to post losses with an operating loss of ¥245 million. The company’s financial outlook for the full year forecasts a 20% increase in net sales, aiming for an operating profit of ¥200 million. Investors might find interest in the company’s improving sales figures and optimistic full-year profit projections.

For further insights into JP:4259 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.