ExaWizards Inc. Reports 140 Million Yen Loss

November 12, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has announced an extraordinary loss of 140 million yen due to a drop in the value of its investment securities, impacting its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 2024. These securities were held to foster business opportunities and partnerships, not for investment gain.

