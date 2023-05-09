EXAS Stock Earnings: Exact Sciences Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

Exact Sciences reported a loss per share of 42 cents. That is much better than the analyst estimate for a loss of 75 cents per share.

The company reported revenue of $602.45 million.

This represents 10.8% positive surprise against the analyst estimate of $543.46 million.

You can read the full Exact Sciences press release here.

