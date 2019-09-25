EXAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.44, changing hands as low as $97.23 per share. EXACT Sciences Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXAS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.06 per share, with $123.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.44.

