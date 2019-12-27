Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.98, the dividend yield is 9.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XAN was $11.98, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.09 and a 21.38% increase over the 52 week low of $9.87.

XAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). XAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports XAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 47.89%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

