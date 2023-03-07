Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades United Continental Holdings (UAL)

On March 7, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for United Continental Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.10% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $58.78. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.10% from its latest reported closing price of $52.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.78.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 24,070K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,483K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,389K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,392K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,052K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,920K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,739K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,597K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,524K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 7.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1086 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 9.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.20%, an increase of 30.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 245,100K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.