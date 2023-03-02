Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades TransUnion (TRU)

On March 1, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for TransUnion from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.38% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $80.31. The forecasts range from a low of $65.14 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.38% from its latest reported closing price of $65.09.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is $3,879MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.68.

TransUnion Declares $0.10 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $65.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 0.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 23,101K shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,859K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,668K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,264K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 5.35% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10,151K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,410K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,864K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,908K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,305K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 12.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.31%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 225,073K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

TransUnion Background Information

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

