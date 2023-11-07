Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.69% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is 42.53. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.69% from its latest reported closing price of 38.42.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is 778MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Declares $0.67 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $38.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.29%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 159,787K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,329K shares representing 12.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,954K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,138K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,472K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,286K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 5.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,648K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

