Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Omnicom Group (OMC)

On March 29, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is $95.47. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of $90.48.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is $14,033MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.56.

Omnicom Group Declares $0.70 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $90.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.73%, the lowest has been 3.01%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,456K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,678K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,530K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,203K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 21.49% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,034K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,751K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,722K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 19.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.26%, an increase of 6.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 208,823K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Omnicom Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

