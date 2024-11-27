Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) from Underperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.28%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.88% to 133,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,637K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,681K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,874K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,849K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,463K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 6,732K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,104K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,311K shares , representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 33.60% over the last quarter.

