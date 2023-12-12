Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Blackrock (BLK)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) from Neutral to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackrock is 776.93. The forecasts range from a low of 681.75 to a high of $941.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of 752.41.

The projected annual revenue for Blackrock is 18,191MM, an increase of 3.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.49.

Blackrock Declares $5.00 Dividend

On November 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $5.00 per share ($20.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2023 will receive the payment on December 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $5.00 per share.

At the current share price of $752.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.44%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 134,216K shares. The put/call ratio of BLK is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,097K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,039K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 2.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,182K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,372K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,330K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Blackrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.

