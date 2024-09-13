Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for BILL Holdings (LSE:0A75) from Neutral to Outperform.

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A75 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 105,758K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,203K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 24.18% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,759K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,773K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,627K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 3,455K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares , representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,136K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A75 by 26.48% over the last quarter.

