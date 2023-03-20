Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Beauty Health (SKIN)

On March 20, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.33% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health is $18.13. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 60.33% from its latest reported closing price of $11.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health is $448MM, an increase of 22.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,289K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,602K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 28.58% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,125K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,835K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 30.26% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,576K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 3,840K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 0.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.12%, a decrease of 43.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.30% to 123,830K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.