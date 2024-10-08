Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.43% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $223.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.43% from its latest reported closing price of $176.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 2,644MM, an increase of 21.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.27%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 76,783K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,886K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,846K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 1.69% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,721K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 28.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 36.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,622K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares , representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 18.60% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,428K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares , representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 32.74% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

