Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Veeva Systems (VEEV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.89% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $236.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.89% from its latest reported closing price of $204.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 2,884MM, an increase of 12.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.42%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 154,253K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,967K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 20.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,017K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,390K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing a decrease of 54.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 47.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,237K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares , representing a decrease of 75.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 56.11% over the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

