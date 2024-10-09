Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Veeva Systems (LSE:0LO3) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Veeva Systems (LSE:0LO3) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is 238.33 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 175.76 GBX to a high of 296.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of 223.08 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 2,412MM, a decrease of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LO3 is 0.42%, an increase of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 154,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,967K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LO3 by 20.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,017K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares , representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LO3 by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LO3 by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,390K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing a decrease of 54.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LO3 by 47.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,237K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares , representing a decrease of 75.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LO3 by 56.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.