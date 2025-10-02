Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Synopsys (SNPS) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Synopsys (NasdaqGS:SNPS) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.64% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synopsys is $573.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $505.00 to a high of $661.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from its latest reported closing price of $471.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synopsys is 7,536MM, an increase of 17.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synopsys. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPS is 0.42%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 173,395K shares. The put/call ratio of SNPS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,791K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,726K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,326K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,412K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 8.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,989K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,882K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,389K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,594K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPS by 21.18% over the last quarter.

