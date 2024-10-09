Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Samsara (IOT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Samsara is $45.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of $47.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara is 1,056MM, a decrease of 3.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.42%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.99% to 232,248K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 27,433K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,225K shares , representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 58.94% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 26,297K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,942K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,639K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 16.38% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 8,594K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,647K shares , representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 7.55% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 8,128K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,628K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.