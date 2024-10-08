Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Palo Alto Networks (LSE:0KF5) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Palo Alto Networks (LSE:0KF5) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 386.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 277.84 GBX to a high of 465.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of 364.91 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 8,529MM, an increase of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KF5 is 0.48%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 277,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,228K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,156K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 16.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,313K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,557K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 69.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,293K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,946K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,804K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,436K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,014K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KF5 by 37.32% over the last quarter.

