Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of International Business Machines (IBM) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.66% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is 188.54. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.66% from its latest reported closing price of 164.43.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is 64,551MM, an increase of 4.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,703 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 240 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBM is 0.48%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 579,974K shares. The put/call ratio of IBM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,639K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,366K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,306K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,894K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,801K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,683K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,494K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 71.64% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 11,320K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,167K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 4.71% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Background Information



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

