Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.82% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is 25.18. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.82% from its latest reported closing price of 18.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 2,185MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

Healthpeak Properties Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 received the payment on August 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $18.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.67%, the lowest has been 3.27%, and the highest has been 7.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEAK is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 552,706K shares. The put/call ratio of PEAK is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,051K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,623K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,919K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,013K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 867.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,032K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,610K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,912K shares, representing an increase of 42.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 1,038.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,024K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEAK by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. Healthpeak pairs its deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.