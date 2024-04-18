Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.09% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is 159.12. The forecasts range from a low of 155.54 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from its latest reported closing price of 134.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anderson Hoagland holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wedmont Private Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.