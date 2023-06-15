Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 14, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 28.21. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of 24.65.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Properties Realty Trust is 335MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRT is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 171,016K shares. The put/call ratio of EPRT is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,386K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,550K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,841K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,992K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 85.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,298K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,765K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,036K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,393K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRT by 91.42% over the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,181 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.5 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 2.9x. As of the same date, the Company's portfolio was 99.7% leased to 238 tenants operating 336 different concepts in 17 industries across 43 states.

