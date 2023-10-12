Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.21% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 154.43. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 52.21% from its latest reported closing price of 101.46.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 2,316MM, a decrease of 15.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Declares $1.24 Dividend

On September 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ($4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $101.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 5.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.40%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 171,647K shares. The put/call ratio of ARE is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 7,250K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,926K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,851K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,418K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,648K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 872.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,401K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

