Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Eaton (ETN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.63% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eaton is $351.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $294.08 to a high of $439.09. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from its latest reported closing price of $326.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 23,607MM, a decrease of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.43%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 378,334K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,950K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,849K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 89.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,937K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,400K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 77.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,385K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,638K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,698K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,426K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,495K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,198K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 54.49% over the last quarter.

Eaton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.